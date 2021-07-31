Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.78

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.78 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 128.70 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,254,217 shares.

Several research firms have commented on DC. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 128.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 80,000 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £97,600 ($127,515.02). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

