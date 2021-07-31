Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

