Dogecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $27.47 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00352594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,666,722,046 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.