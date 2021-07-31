Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

