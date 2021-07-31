Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $72,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

