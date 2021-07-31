Donut Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

