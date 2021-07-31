DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,640,000.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

