Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.79. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $167.12 on Friday. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

