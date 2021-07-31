Drep [new] Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.