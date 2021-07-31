DREP [old] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00085601 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

