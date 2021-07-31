Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DCT stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after buying an additional 281,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

