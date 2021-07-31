DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $562,167.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00027051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00100477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00126252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.93 or 1.00400483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00812364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,552 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

