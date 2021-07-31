Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

