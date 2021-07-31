Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

