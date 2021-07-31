Dynamic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $7.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

