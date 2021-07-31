Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.66% of Dynex Capital worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 537.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

