e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.10

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,741 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,467 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

