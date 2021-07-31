Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 98,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

