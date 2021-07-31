Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Eargo worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.