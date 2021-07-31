Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

