Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after buying an additional 90,524 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

