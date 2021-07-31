EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $61,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $176.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

