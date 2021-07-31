EasyFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.59 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00007196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $4.59 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

