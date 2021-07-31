Eaton Vance Management Acquires 10,548 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,595,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

