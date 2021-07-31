Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of First Bancorp worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

