Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.88 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

