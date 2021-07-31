Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

