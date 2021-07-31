Eaton Vance Management Buys 19,064 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

