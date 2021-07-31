Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,894 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

