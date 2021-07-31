Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124,810 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.16% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

