Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $412.21 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $288.13 and a 1-year high of $415.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

