Eaton Vance Management Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177,571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.40 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

