Eaton Vance Management Has $2.69 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,313,000.

Shares of REET opened at $28.86 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25.

