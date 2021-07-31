Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.77 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,699,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 708,832 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $14,144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 552,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,405,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,417 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.15 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

