Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.89 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $51.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

