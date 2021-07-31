Eaton Vance Management Invests $2.59 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.