Eaton Vance Management Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,350,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

