Eaton Vance Management Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -19.81. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

