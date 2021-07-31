Eaton Vance Management Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.36 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

