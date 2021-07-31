Eaton Vance Management Purchases 21,859 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 246.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,408,000.

SLYV stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

