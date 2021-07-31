Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS opened at $328.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

