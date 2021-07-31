Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.98% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,577,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 115,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.