Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $174.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

