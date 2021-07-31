Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,806 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.