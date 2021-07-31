Eaton Vance Management Sells 670,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,850 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

