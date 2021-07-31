Eaton Vance Management Takes $2.55 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

