Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $260.62 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

