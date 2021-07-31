Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 208,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 489,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

