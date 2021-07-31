Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.19. 370,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,776,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 971,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 74,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 64,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

