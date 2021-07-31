eBoost (EBST) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $867.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00352050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

